Nick Saban Dropped the Funniest One-Liner of 'College Gameday' at Cal
There's no doubt Nick Saban is enjoying himself on the set of ESPN's College Gameday this season. And he's getting better at it every week.
During Saturday's episode hosted at Cal, the former Alabama coach had the crowd roaring after poking fun at ESPN commentator Steve "Stanford Steve" Coughlin.
"I also wonder how many of these [Cal students] are here because they didn't get into Stanford," Coughlin said on the show, taking a shot at the rival university as a proud Stanford alum.
"If it was so great at Stanford, why did you have a girlfriend here at Cal?" Saban asked.
The rest of the ESPN panel and the packed crowd of Golden Bears fans erupted in laughter.
Saturday marked the first time College Gameday took place at Cal since the show first hit the road in 1993. Cal hasn't been known as much of a football powerhouse in recent years—the Golden Bears have finished above .500 just twice in the last X seasons—but coach Justin Wilcox's squad is off to a 3–1 start to the 2024 campaign.
The first ACC matchup between Cal and Miami kicks off at 10:30 p.m. ET at California Memorial Stadium.