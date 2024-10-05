SI

Nick Saban Dropped the Funniest One-Liner of 'College Gameday' at Cal

The former Alabama coach had the crowd roaring with laughter.

Tom Dierberger

"College Gameday" made its debut at Cal on Saturday.
"College Gameday" made its debut at Cal on Saturday. / ESPN
In this story:

There's no doubt Nick Saban is enjoying himself on the set of ESPN's College Gameday this season. And he's getting better at it every week.

During Saturday's episode hosted at Cal, the former Alabama coach had the crowd roaring after poking fun at ESPN commentator Steve "Stanford Steve" Coughlin.

"I also wonder how many of these [Cal students] are here because they didn't get into Stanford," Coughlin said on the show, taking a shot at the rival university as a proud Stanford alum.

"If it was so great at Stanford, why did you have a girlfriend here at Cal?" Saban asked.

The rest of the ESPN panel and the packed crowd of Golden Bears fans erupted in laughter.

Saturday marked the first time College Gameday took place at Cal since the show first hit the road in 1993. Cal hasn't been known as much of a football powerhouse in recent years—the Golden Bears have finished above .500 just twice in the last X seasons—but coach Justin Wilcox's squad is off to a 3–1 start to the 2024 campaign.

The first ACC matchup between Cal and Miami kicks off at 10:30 p.m. ET at California Memorial Stadium.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/College Football