‘GameDay’ Crew Cracks Up as Nick Saban Takes Profane Shot at NIL
ESPN's College GameDay rolled into College Station for Texas A&M's Week 1 game against Notre Dame. The broadcast featured Lee Corso's season debut as he joined Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit at the desk for the show's open.
As Corso took a break early in the program, the other five remained on set to discuss a number of college football topics, including Ohio State's "$20 million roster." Saban seemed unimpressed.
"You guys keep talking about a $20 million roster," Saban said. "If you don't pay the right guys, you're sh-- out of luck."
This caused the entire desk to laugh as if they'd heard the funniest thing that had ever been said out loud. Herbstreit even shook Saban's hand and congratulated him for breaking the Internet.
Saban has not been a big proponent of NIL since it was implemented. Some have even wondered if the new rules about paying players were part of the reason that some coaches, including Saban, left the college ranks in recent years. Saban has denied NIL played a part in his decision.