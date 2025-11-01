Nick Saban Had Hilariously Honest Admission About Julian Sayin on ‘College GameDay’
Nick Saban had jokes on Saturday’s edition of ESPN’s College GameDay.
The former Alabama coach and current analyst spent time with current Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin during his final season with the Crimson Tide. Sayin joined Alabama as an early enrollee during the 2023 season. He entered the transfer portal following the team’s overtime loss to Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinal and Saban’s departure.
As the GameDay crew discussed Sayin’s strong first season starting for the Buckeyes Saturday, Saban reminisced on the former five-star QB’s time at Alabama in funny fashion.
“I think one point I’d like to make about Julian Sayin is he was at Alabama and the coach at Alabama played him on the scout team for a whole year,” Saban said. “What a dumbass.”
There’s nothing like some self-deprecating humor.
Sayin has thrown for 1,872 yards with 19 touchdowns to three interceptions as he leads the 7-0 Buckeyes in their quest to defend as national champions. He’s put himself toward the top of Heisman Trophy conversations as we inch closer toward the regular season’s conclusion. The Tide have been just fine themselves this year with Ty Simpson at the helm, another top Heisman candidate.
The seven-time national champion coach may regret not staying for a few more years in an effort to keep Sayin and have him take over as Alabama’s QB. All he can do now is look back and laugh.
