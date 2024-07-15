Nick Saban Makes Thoughts Clear on Texas as Program Enters SEC
ESPN college football analyst Nick Saban knows the SEC well.
After all, Saban spent 17 years in Tuscaloosa as Alabama's head coach, and five more in Baton Rouge, La. leading LSU. In total, he has spent more than two decades as a coach in college football's toughest conference, and doesn't see Texas "running the SEC" as some of their fans have predicted.
"What kind of tickles me is all these people asking questions about how Texas always ran the conference they were in. They're not gonna run the SEC. There's a whole lot of arrogant people in a whole lot of places in the SEC so you can forget all about that," he said with a laugh.
Saban believes his former offensive coordinator with the Crimson Tide, Steve Sarkisian, will continue to do a good job in Austin as Texas pushes to compete for championships.
"They'll be a good team and a great program and Sark will do a great job but that's not gonna be a problem," the legendary coach said.
Sarkisian and the Longhorns are fresh off a College Football Playoff appearance last season, when they fell just a couple plays short of reaching the national championship.
Texas returns plenty of talent and should be one of the top teams in the country once again, but the SEC will provide another layer of competition week in and week out that will certainly make life difficult for the Longhorns in 2024 and beyond.