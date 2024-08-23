Nick Saban Had Message For West Virginia Football, and the Home State He Loves
Nick Saban is set to make his debut as a regular panelist on ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday morning live from Dublin, Ireland ahead of the kickoff of the college football season between Georgia Tech and No. 10 Florida State.
On Friday, Saban joined The Pat McAfee Show to discuss a variety of college football topics, and had plenty to say about the West Virginia Mountaineers, which of course, is Pat McAfee's alma mater.
McAfee joked that the Mountaineers were heading for a 12-0 season, and asked for Saban's thoughts on the program.
As usual, Saban didn't disappoint in his assessment of West Virginia football.
"Look, I'm a Mountaineer. That's where I grew up," Saban began. "I have a tremendous amount of respect for the fact that you played there. I coached there. And I love my state. But their program has not been able to sustain the kind of success that they've had in the past and hopefully they'll get back to having that kind of success in the future, especially with your impact on Name, Image and Likeness," Saban joked with McAfee at the end.
McAfee proceeded to get the local band in the pub that they were broadcasting from rolling with some upbeat Irish music in an epic clip.
Here's the video of the full exchange below, which Saban and the crowd in attendance loved: