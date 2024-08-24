Nick Saban Offered Blunt Quote on His Transition From Coach to Analyst
Nick Saban’s Saturday debut on ESPN’s College GameDay went about as well as anyone could have expected. On his first day on the job, the former Alabama head coach already made a few priceless memories, from watching fellow analyst Pat McAfee try on a crystal helmet to being courted by a fan with a hilarious sign.
Saban joined the pregame show after spending 17 years at the helm of the Crimson Tide, despite his mostly seamless segue into media, his transition from coach to analyst hasn’t been completely picture-perfect.
Ahead of Saturday’s slate of games, the 72-year-old briefly opened up about getting used to the new and unfamiliar world of college football media.
“You know, I spent my entire coaching career accosting people who speculate, make predictions, and ask hypothetical questions,” Saban said early on in the show. “Now I'm in this world. This is my gig, and it's hard.”
Saban got his analyst gig off to a roaring start with a mildly hot take that is already aging quite well. He chose Georgia Tech as his sleeper pick in the ACC hours before the Yellow Jackets upset Florida State, 24-21, in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin.
As for his 12-team College Football Playoff prediction, Saban had Georgia winning it all and plugged in his former team as the No. 7 seed, a fair assessment all things considered. In the wake of Saban’s departure, first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer will look to extend the Crimson Tide’s SEC success and earn the program’s ninth CFP berth this year.
Alabama opens its season at home against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31.