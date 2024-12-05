Nico Iamaleava's Brother Madden, Four-Star QB, Flips and Signs With SEC Program
Nico Iamaleava has had a successful first season as starting quarterback at Tennessee, with the No. 7 Volunteers in line to reach the College Football Playoff. Next year, another quarterback from the Iamaleava family will be suiting up in the SEC, after Nico's younger brother Madden officially signed to play at Arkansas.
Iamaleava, a four-star quarterback at Long Beach Poly High School, originally committed to play at UCLA in May. He withdrew that pledge on Wednesday as the early signing period opened, flipping his commitment and signing with Arkansas.
Iamaleava had been the highest-rated member of UCLA's class. He is now the third quarterback to join the Razorbacks' 2025 class, alongside three-star recruits Grayson Wilson and Quentin Murphy.
Iamaleava was joined by his high school teammate Jace Brown, a wide receiver who also flipped from the Bruins to the Razorbacks on Wednesday.
Arkansas signed 22 players to its 2025 recruiting class on Wednesday, a group that is currently ranked No. 29 in the cycle per 247Sports.