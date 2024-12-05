SI

Nico Iamaleava's Brother Madden, Four-Star QB, Flips and Signs With SEC Program

Madden Iamaleava will play for one of his brother's SEC opponents after decommitting from UCLA on Wednesday.

Dan Lyons

Warren quarterback Madden Iamaleava is under pressure by St. Bonaventure's Jacob Moraga as he fires a pass during the first quarter of the Seraphs' 24-21 win in the CIF-SS Division 3 championship game.
Warren quarterback Madden Iamaleava is under pressure by St. Bonaventure's Jacob Moraga as he fires a pass during the first quarter of the Seraphs' 24-21 win in the CIF-SS Division 3 championship game. / JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Nico Iamaleava has had a successful first season as starting quarterback at Tennessee, with the No. 7 Volunteers in line to reach the College Football Playoff. Next year, another quarterback from the Iamaleava family will be suiting up in the SEC, after Nico's younger brother Madden officially signed to play at Arkansas.

Iamaleava, a four-star quarterback at Long Beach Poly High School, originally committed to play at UCLA in May. He withdrew that pledge on Wednesday as the early signing period opened, flipping his commitment and signing with Arkansas.

Iamaleava had been the highest-rated member of UCLA's class. He is now the third quarterback to join the Razorbacks' 2025 class, alongside three-star recruits Grayson Wilson and Quentin Murphy.

Iamaleava was joined by his high school teammate Jace Brown, a wide receiver who also flipped from the Bruins to the Razorbacks on Wednesday.

Arkansas signed 22 players to its 2025 recruiting class on Wednesday, a group that is currently ranked No. 29 in the cycle per 247Sports.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Dan Lyons
DAN LYONS

Home/College Football