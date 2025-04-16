Nico Iamaleava Isn't the Only Starting QB to Transfer to UCLA This Season
Nico Iamaleava ended his transfer saga by reportedly committing to UCLA on Wednesday, but that doesn't mean it will be smooth sailing for the former Tennessee quarterback.
Iamaleava will join the Bruins, but he isn't the only transfer quarterback the program has brought in since the end of the 2024 season. Back in December, UCLA landed the commitment of Appalachian State quarterback Joey Aguilar, and the senior was the presumed starter heading into the 2025 season.
Obviously, Iamaleava's impending arrival changes things dramatically for UCLA. Aguilar is a senior, but he doesn't come with the pedigree of the team's newest addition. That said, he's a veteran who put up solid numbers in the Sun Belt conference.
In 2023, Aguilar completed 63.7% of his passes for 3,757 yards, with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. In 2024, his numbers regressed, as he only completed 55.9% of his passes for 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
Iamaleava is a former five-star quarterback who started in the SEC as a redshirt freshman in 2024. Last season he completed 63.8% of his passes for 2,616 yards, with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 358 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Given Iamaleava's pedigree, it feels safe to pencil him in as UCLA's starter moving forward. That could mean Aguilar will head back to the transfer portal in search of another opportunity, or we could be looking at an interesting QB battle over the summer.