No. 1 Texas and No. 5 Georgia Set to Be Best-Selling Game This Season

All signs are pointing toward Week 8's primetime matchup being the hottest ticket of the year, according to StubHub.

No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on No. 1 Texas this weekend in one of the most highly anticipated games of the season.
Saturday night's primetime matchup between the No. 1 Texas Longhorns and No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs in Austin is set to be the best-selling ticket of the college football season so far, according to data obtained by Sports Illustrated from StubHub.

With a few days left before the matchup, tickets are currently outselling last season's best-selling regular season game between Texas and Oklahoma by 22%. Texas games have been in high demand all season, as the Longhorns have been involved in four of the 10 best-selling games this year. That's the most of any team in college football.

While the stadium will be predominantly orange on Saturday in support of the Longhorns, 23% of all tickets sold on StubHub for the contest have come from fans of the Bulldogs, so expect a healthy contingent of Georgia fans in the stadium on Saturday night.

As of Thursday afternoon, tickets are still available on StubHub starting at around $200.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night in Austin. The game will be televised nationally on ABC, with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the call.

