North Carolina Fans Leave Stadium Before Halftime Amid Ugly Rout vs. Clemson
North Carolina fans had seen enough of Bill Belichick's Tar Heels amid a lopsided first half in a rare matchup against Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers on Saturday at Kenan Stadium. In a listless first half, the North Carolina offense mustered just 64 yards while the defense yielded over 300 yards and 35 points to Clemson. After the Tar Heels' fourth straight three-and-out led to yet another Clemson touchdown in the second quarter, making the score 35-3 Tigers, the North Carolina fanbase headed for the exits in a mass exodus with 2:02 still remaining in the first half.
So poor was the first half performance that Belichick and the Tar Heels even lost Baby Shark.
And if you wanted more of an in-depth temperature check on the Tar Heels fanbase in general, look no further than an interview with a North Carolina student—aired by ESPN midgame—who said that the Tar Heels' season-opening loss to TCU was "one of the saddest feelings" she's had at the University thus far.
Judging by the early exits, it's safe to say that most Tar Heels fans share her sentiments. If there's a bright side for North Carolina and Belichick, it's that things can't get much worse in the second half.
Right?