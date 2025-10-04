SI

North Carolina Fans Leave Stadium Before Halftime Amid Ugly Rout vs. Clemson

North Carolina fans had seen enough of Bill Belichick's Tar Heels.

Tim Capurso

Tar Heels fans headed for the exits with the team trailing 35-3 before halftime.
Tar Heels fans headed for the exits with the team trailing 35-3 before halftime. / Screengrab Twitter @BleacherReport
In this story:

North Carolina fans had seen enough of Bill Belichick's Tar Heels amid a lopsided first half in a rare matchup against Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers on Saturday at Kenan Stadium. In a listless first half, the North Carolina offense mustered just 64 yards while the defense yielded over 300 yards and 35 points to Clemson. After the Tar Heels' fourth straight three-and-out led to yet another Clemson touchdown in the second quarter, making the score 35-3 Tigers, the North Carolina fanbase headed for the exits in a mass exodus with 2:02 still remaining in the first half.

So poor was the first half performance that Belichick and the Tar Heels even lost Baby Shark.

And if you wanted more of an in-depth temperature check on the Tar Heels fanbase in general, look no further than an interview with a North Carolina student—aired by ESPN midgame—who said that the Tar Heels' season-opening loss to TCU was "one of the saddest feelings" she's had at the University thus far.

Judging by the early exits, it's safe to say that most Tar Heels fans share her sentiments. If there's a bright side for North Carolina and Belichick, it's that things can't get much worse in the second half.

Right?

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/College Football