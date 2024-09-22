UNC's Mack Brown Says He's Not Retiring After Emotional Locker Room Speech

SI

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown has no intention of retiring following Saturday's loss to James Madison.
North Carolina head football coach Mack Brown told ESPN's Chris Low that he is not retiring and will "be back at work" on Sunday following an embarrassing 70-50 loss to Sun Belt foe James Madison on Saturday afternoon.

Brown's intent to continue coaching comes on the heels of a report from Inside Carolina that indicated that the 73-year-old Brown told his team that he planned to walk away after Saturday's loss.

Hours later, both Low, as well as Inside Carolina, noted that Brown planned on returning to work on Sunday.

The Tar Heels allowed 70 points and 611 total yards to the Dukes, while turning the ball over five times in Saturday's debacle. James Madison took a 53-21 lead into halftime, and it was never competitive after that.

The Tar Heels will look to get back on track on the road at Duke in Week 5.

