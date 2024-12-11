Source: Northern Illinois Weighing Offer to Join Mountain West
Northern Illinois is weighing an offer to leave the MAC and join the Mountain West Conference as a football-only member, a source told Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fischer. The news of the offer for Northern Illinois was first reported by Action Network.
The offer to join the Mountain West was extended to the Huskies football program several weeks ago, and the school has been weighing its options. A formal resolution is expected soon, although it's unclear if Northern Illinois will take the leap.
A key piece of the potential move would be an increased monetary distribution from the Mountain West relative to what the school is currently receiving from the MAC. The increase in revenue would come even if Northern Illinois joined as a football-only member as is being discussed.
Northern Illinois went 7-5 this season and will play in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against Fresno State on Dec. 23.