Notre Dame Gets 12-Team CFP Era Off to Electric Start With 98-Yard TD
The first touchdown of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff era was absolutely electric, as Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love broke free for a 98-yard touchdown run.
It had been a hectic start to the game, as both quarterbacks had thrown interceptions early into the first quarter. After Kurtis Rourke turned the ball over in the red zone on Indiana's second drive of the game, the Fighting Irish made the Hoosiers pay.
On their very first snap after the turnover, Love beat Indiana's defense to the sideline and turned up field. He went untouched to the end zone for the 98-yard score, the longest rushing touchdown in College Football Playoff history.
Love received the handoff from inside Notre Dame's own end zone and was able to burst through a gap in the offensive line and win the foot race against the entire defense. Once he got to the edge, there was nothing the Hoosiers could do to stop him.
Love's 98-yard run is tied with Josh Adams (2015) for the longest rush in program history, and it couldn't have come at a better time for the sophomore, who put his team ahead early in the new-look playoff.