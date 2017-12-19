Notre Dame already has 20 commitments and looks to add a few more on National Signing Day.

The Irish's Class of 2018 is ranked No. 6 in the country.

The class is headlined by No. 1 ranked cornerback Houston Griffith, who is ranked No. 63 in the nation overall. The four-star prospect was previously committed to Florida State before de-comitting in November.

The early signing period runs from Dec. 20 to 22.

Here's a look at Notre Dame's commitments so far for 2018. All ratings courtesy of 247 Sports.

Houston Griffith, CB, IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) – 4 stars (Committed)

Phil Jurkovec, DUAL, Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, PA) – 4 stars (Committed)

Derrik Allen, S, Lassiter (Marietta, GA) – 4 stars (Committed)

Kevin Austin, WR, North Broward Prep (Pompano Beach, FL) – 4 stars (Committed)

Jack Lamb, ILB, Great Oak (Temecula, CA) – 4 stars (Committed)

Shayne Simon, OLB, St. Peters Prep (Jersey City, NJ) – 4 stars (Committed)

Jayson Ademilola, DT, St. Peters Prep (Jersey City, NJ) – 4 stars (Committed)

George Takacs, TE, Gulf Coast (Naples, FL) – 4 stars (Committed)

Matthew Baier, ILB, Cathedral Prep (Erie, PA) – 4 stars (Committed)

Michah Jones, WR, Warren Township (Gurnee, IL) – 4 stars (Committed)

Tariq Bracy, ATH, (Milpitas, CA) – 3 stars (Committed)

Tommy Tremble, TE, (Norcross, GA) – 3 stars (Committed)

John Dirksen, OT, Marion Local (Maria Stein, OH) – 3 stars (Committed)

Ovie Oghoufo, OLB, Harrison (Farmington, MI) – 3 stars (Committed)

Ja'Mion Franklin, DT, North Caroline (Ridgely, MD) – 3 stars (Committed)

Jahmir Smith, RB, Lee County (Sanford, NC) – 3 stars (Committed)

Justin Ademilola, WDE, St. Peters Prep (Jersey City, NJ) – 3 stars (Committed)

Cole Mabry, OT, Brentwood (Brentwood, TN) – 3 stars (Committed)

Joe Wilkins Jr., North Fort Meyers (North Fort Meyers, FL) – 3 stars (Committed)

Paul Moala, S, Penn (Mishawaka, IN) – 3 stars (Committed)