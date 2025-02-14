SI

Notre Dame Hires Key Lions Personnel Executive for College General Manager Role

The NFL scouting model is coming to South Bend.

The University of Notre Dame has reached a deal with Detroit Lions director of scouting advancement Mike Martin to become the program's general manager.
The University of Notre Dame has reached a deal with Detroit Lions director of scouting advancement Mike Martin to become the program's general manager. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The University of Notre Dame is hiring Detroit Lions director of scouting advancement Mike Martin as the program's new general manager, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Martin is replacing Chad Bowden, who left Notre Dame in January to take the same position at USC.

Martin was tasked with helping rebuild the roster of the Detroit Lions, who have become one of the best teams in the NFC. He will now bring the pro model to South Bend as the Fighting Irish look to continue to contend for national championships after making the title game last season.

