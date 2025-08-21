Notre Dame Football Makes Big Change to Its Legendary Leprechaun Logo
The University of Notre Dame athletic department made waves on Thursday morning, inside 10 days from kickoff of the new college football season for the Fighting Irish.
The school unveiled a brand new football-specific leprechaun logo, that shows the school mascot running with a football. This is the first in a series of sport-specific leprechaun logos that will be used by the university on its apparel.
The university's official football account announced the logo with an awesome video.
The Fighting Irish kick off the 2025 season on Sunday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET on the road against the Miami Hurricanes. Notre Dame made the national championship game a year ago, and will look to get back to the big game for the second time in as many seasons, with a loaded defense and redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Carr at the controls.