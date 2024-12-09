Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman Googled Curt Cignetti, and Loved What He Saw
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman addressed the media Sunday after his team was officially announced as part of the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff field. His Fighting Irish earned a home game as the No. 7 seed and will play the Indiana Hoosiers, who were seeded No. 10, led by head coach Curt Cignetti.
Cignetti led Indiana to an 11-1 record in his first year with the program. IU has already committed to a long-term extension, which is slated to keep him in Bloomington for eight more years.
Freeman was asked about Cignetti after their first-round matchup where the Irish coach responded with some interesting words.
"I didn't know much about him," Freeman said to reporters of Cignetti on Sunday. "I took a minute and Googled him and looked at some of the things he's done in the past at his other places and he's won everywhere he's been. He's done a great job and we expect a great opponent. I've just briefly started looking at them, they're a talented team that really takes care of the football."
Freeman's acknowledgement that he Googled Cignetti is notable because Cignetti has said in the past that he sells recruits with a simple message: "I win. Google me."
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard trolled Cignetti by saying to "Google that" after the Buckeyes handed the Hoosiers their sole loss of the regular season.
Freeman's comment seemed harmless, without any malicious intent, and may not have even been an intentional troll. Nevertheless, it was a funny way to pass Cignetti a compliment given the history.
The Irish will play the Hoosiers at Notre Dame Stadium in the first round of the College Football Playoff Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET. The winner will advance to play No. 2 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl for a quarterfinal matchup.