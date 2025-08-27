Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman Received Serious NFL Interest After 2024 CFP Title Appearance

SI

Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman received significant NFL interest after leading the Fighting Irish to a national championship game appearance.
Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman garnered serious NFL interest following the Fighting Irish's 2024 College Football Playoff run that culminated with a title appearance against Ohio State, industry sources told Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde in a cover story published Wednesday.

Freeman, who guided the Irish to 13 straight victories following an embarrassing Sept. 2024 loss to Northern Illinois, cemented himself as the school's coach long-term. Freeman received a contract extension from Notre Dame during the College Football Playoff last winter that made him one of the highest-paid coaches in the sport. He now makes north of $9 million annually.

Per Forde, the NFL could be "Notre Dame's only serious competition when it comes to keeping [Freeman] in the fold for a long time."

Freeman has the sixth-ranked Fighting Irish in the mix once again as one of the sport's top title contenders heading into the 2025 season, which kicks off against the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes on Sunday night.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

