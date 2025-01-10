SI

Mitch Jeter's Father Had Priceless Reaction to His Clutch Kick in Notre Dame Win

This was awesome.

Tim Capurso

Notre Dame kicker Mitch Jeter's father celebrates in the stands following his go-ahead field goal in the Orange Bowl win vs. Penn State at Hard Rock Stadium on January 9, 2025.
Notre Dame kicker Mitch Jeter's father celebrates in the stands following his go-ahead field goal in the Orange Bowl win vs. Penn State at Hard Rock Stadium on January 9, 2025. / Screengrab Twitter @PatMcAfeeShow

When Notre Dame football kicker Mitch Jeter jogged onto the field to attempt a game-winning field goal with the game tied and 12 seconds left in regulation of the Orange Bowl, history was not on his side. Of course, Jeter didn't know this, but kickers who were attempting go-ahead field goals in the fourth quarter of College Football Playoff games were 0-for-4 prior to Jeter's kick, according to SportsCenter.

But Jeter's kick from 41 yards away was true and gave the Fighting Irish a 27-24 lead they would not relinquish, as well as a trip to the national championship game. It also resulted in a priceless moment from Jeter's father Andrew, who celebrated his son's clutch kick in the stands.

Cameras caught the emotion-filled moment shortly after Jeter's boot.

What a moment for Jeter, a man who went from battling hip and groin injuries during the regular season, to becoming the first kicker to make a go-ahead fourth quarter field goal in a College Football Playoff game.

And what a moment for Jeter's proud father.

