SI

Notre Dame to Make Promise to Athletes Amid Incoming College Sports Roster Limits

The Fighting Irish will grandfather in existing athletes amid incoming roster limits to college sports, according to a report from Yahoo.

Mike McDaniel

Amid incoming changes to college football roster limits, Notre Dame is becoming the first school to grandfather in existing student-athletes.
Amid incoming changes to college football roster limits, Notre Dame is becoming the first school to grandfather in existing student-athletes. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the House v. NCAA case inches closer, bringing college athletics closer to revolutionary changes - from revenue sharing to roster limits - the University of Notre Dame has become the first school to make a promise to its student-athletes.

If you were already in school and on a roster at the time of the change, the school will honor the players' spots on the roster in the event of "cuts" to get to the limit, according to a report from Ross Dellenger of Yahoo.

Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua told Dellenger that any student-athletes who are cut this year due to the roster limit legislation that is coming will be permitted to return. The Fighting Irish sports programs are the first in college sports to come out publicly and announce that student-athletes will be grandfathered in amid the changes coming to college athletics.

This is a big deal in the short-term for players, especially on the football team where the roster limits are taking aim amid the new legislation. It remains to be seen whether or not the athletes getting cut will continue to receive scholarship or financial aid.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football