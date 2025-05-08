Notre Dame to Make Promise to Athletes Amid Incoming College Sports Roster Limits
As the House v. NCAA case inches closer, bringing college athletics closer to revolutionary changes - from revenue sharing to roster limits - the University of Notre Dame has become the first school to make a promise to its student-athletes.
If you were already in school and on a roster at the time of the change, the school will honor the players' spots on the roster in the event of "cuts" to get to the limit, according to a report from Ross Dellenger of Yahoo.
Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua told Dellenger that any student-athletes who are cut this year due to the roster limit legislation that is coming will be permitted to return. The Fighting Irish sports programs are the first in college sports to come out publicly and announce that student-athletes will be grandfathered in amid the changes coming to college athletics.
This is a big deal in the short-term for players, especially on the football team where the roster limits are taking aim amid the new legislation. It remains to be seen whether or not the athletes getting cut will continue to receive scholarship or financial aid.