Notre Dame Transfer Wins Starting Quarterback Job in ACC
The Syracuse Orange have a new starting quarterback. Steve Angeli, who transferred from Notre Dame, has won the job according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Angeli beat out Rickie Collins, another transfer from LSU. Collins spent two years with the Tigers, was named the starter coming out of spring practice, but Angeli announced his decision to transfer to Syracuse about a month later and won the job over the summer.
Angeli spent three years at Notre Dame. He started the Sun Bowl for the Fighting Irish in 2023 after Sam Hartman opted out of the final game of the season. Angeli completed 15 of 19 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns in a blowout win.
Last season Angeli backed up Riley Leonard and was forced into action in the Orange Bowl against Penn State when the starter was injured. Angeli completed 6 of 7 passes for 44 yards and led the Irish on a field goal drive before Leonard returned in the second half. After the game Leonard was incredibly complimentary of his backup.