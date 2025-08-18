SI

Notre Dame Transfer Wins Starting Quarterback Job in ACC

Stephen Douglas

Steve Angeli has won the starting job at Syracuse.
Steve Angeli has won the starting job at Syracuse. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Syracuse Orange have a new starting quarterback. Steve Angeli, who transferred from Notre Dame, has won the job according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Angeli beat out Rickie Collins, another transfer from LSU. Collins spent two years with the Tigers, was named the starter coming out of spring practice, but Angeli announced his decision to transfer to Syracuse about a month later and won the job over the summer.

Angeli spent three years at Notre Dame. He started the Sun Bowl for the Fighting Irish in 2023 after Sam Hartman opted out of the final game of the season. Angeli completed 15 of 19 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns in a blowout win.

Last season Angeli backed up Riley Leonard and was forced into action in the Orange Bowl against Penn State when the starter was injured. Angeli completed 6 of 7 passes for 44 yards and led the Irish on a field goal drive before Leonard returned in the second half. After the game Leonard was incredibly complimentary of his backup.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/College Football