Notre Dame vs. Indiana Ticket Prices: Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets for CFP Game
Buckle up, college football fans. It's time for postseason football.
The first edition of the 12-team College Football Playoff officially kicks off Friday night at Notre Dame Stadium with an in-state matchup between the No. 7-seeded Fighting Irish and No. 10 seed Indiana.
Notre Dame (11–1) enters the clash on a 10-game win streak after suffering a shocking 16–14 loss to Northern Illinois on Sept. 7. Indiana (11–1) only has one blemish on its resume as well—a 38–15 loss to then-No. 2 Ohio State on Nov. 23. The two universities, located about 200 miles apart in Indiana, will battle to claim a spot in the CFP quarterfinals against No. 2-seeded Georgia on Jan. 1.
If you're interested in heading to South Bend, Ind., to watch history unfold in the first contest in the 12-team College Football Playoff, get ready to pay up.
Most Expensive Notre Dame vs. Indiana College Football Playoff Tickets
If you're looking to spend some additional cheddar right before the holidays, there are plenty of opportunities to do so at Notre Dame Stadium. The most expensive pair of tickets, via StubHub, currently sit at $6,529 each—seats in the corner of the end zone a few rows up.
There are also a few seats in club boxes still available for those looking for a more luxurious game day experience, with seats in Section 805—located in the upper box at midfield right across from the press box on the other end—being sold for just under $5,000.
Cheapest Notre Dame vs. Indiana College Football Playoff Tickets
If you're balling on a budget, there aren't any tickets currently on the market under $400. Per Seat Geek, the cheapest tickets to get in the door are a pair of seats in Section 134—in the upper deck above one of the end zone corners—for $436 apiece. StubHub indicates the same, showing no tickets available cheaper than a pair of seats in Section 120—upper deck on one of the end zone sides—for $464 apiece.
Those attending the game should prepare to bundle up. It's supposed to snow on Friday night, with temperatures plunging to 22 degrees once the sun sets.