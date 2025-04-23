Notre Dame Weighs Moving Receiver to Quarterback Amid Potential Steve Angeli Exit
With quarterback Steve Angeli seemingly on his way out the door, Notre Dame is in dire need of depth at the quarterback position. It may not have to look far.
The Fighting Irish are considering moving wide receiver Tyler Buchner back to quarterback, coach Marcus Freeman told reporters Wednesday morning via Tyler Horka of On3.
"It's definitely under consideration to move Tyler back to the quarterback room," Freeman said.
Buchner, 22, has had an eventful career even by the standards of his era. Starting life with Notre Dame in 2021, he transferred to Alabama ahead of the 2023 season. In early 2024, he transferred back to play lacrosse for the Fighting Irish—and won the national championship. He also rejoined the football program as a walk-on receiver.
After playing in 10 games as a freshman in '21, he has seen action in just seven games over the past three years.
Notre Dame, coming off a breakthrough 14–2 season under Freeman, is scheduled to open its season against Miami on Aug. 31.