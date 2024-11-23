Officials Pick Up Flag After Low Hit by Kansas DE on Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was trying to help his team dig out of an early hole on the road at Kansas on Saturday afternoon when he was hit low by Jayhawks defensive end Dean Miller.
Sanders was shaken up, but ultimately O.K., and was certainly fortunate that the low hit didn't end his season.
The officials on the field apparently didn't see things the same way. After a flag was initially thrown for what can only be assumed to be roughing the passer, the flag was picked up and no penalty was assessed on Miller.
Here's a video of the hit that could certainly be classified as dirty. Sanders is fortunate that he wasn't seriously injured, and Miller is fortunate that he wasn't ejected for the hit.
At time of publish, Colorado trails 23-14 just before halftime, as the Buffaloes look to clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game.