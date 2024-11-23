SI

Officials Pick Up Flag After Low Hit by Kansas DE on Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders

An obvious roughing the passer penalty was waved off in Saturday afternoon's tilt between Colorado and Kansas.

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders.
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders. / Stephen Garcia/ / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was trying to help his team dig out of an early hole on the road at Kansas on Saturday afternoon when he was hit low by Jayhawks defensive end Dean Miller.

Sanders was shaken up, but ultimately O.K., and was certainly fortunate that the low hit didn't end his season.

The officials on the field apparently didn't see things the same way. After a flag was initially thrown for what can only be assumed to be roughing the passer, the flag was picked up and no penalty was assessed on Miller.

Here's a video of the hit that could certainly be classified as dirty. Sanders is fortunate that he wasn't seriously injured, and Miller is fortunate that he wasn't ejected for the hit.

At time of publish, Colorado trails 23-14 just before halftime, as the Buffaloes look to clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

