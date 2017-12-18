The Ohio State Buckeyes have the top-ranked recruiting class for next year as they look to return to the College Football Playoffs after a controversial snub.

The class is led by defensive tackle Taron Vincent, who also held offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan and others. He is the son of NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent.

Vincent, Jaelen Gill, Jaiden Woodbey are the five-star prospects in Urban Meyer's latest class.

Ohio State remains ahead of Texas on the national ranking for 2018 recruiting classes.

Here's a look at Ohio State's commitments so far for 2018. All ratings are according to 247 Sports.

Taron Vincent, DT, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) - 5 stars (Committed)

Jaelen Gill, APB, Westerville South (Westerville, OH) - 5 stars (Committed)

Jaiden Woodbey, S, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Cali.) - 5 stars (Committed)

Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Lindenhurst (Lindenhurst, NY) - 4 stars (Committed)

Teradja Mitchell, ILB, Bishop Sullivan Catholic (Virginia Beach, VA) - 4 stars (Committed)

Tyreke Johnson, S, Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, FL) - 4 stars (Committed)

Matthew Jones, OC, Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, NY) - 4 stars (Committed)

Kamryn Babb, WR, Christian Brothers College (St. Louis, MO) - 4 stars (Committed)

Josh Proctor, S, Owasso (Owasso, OK) - 4 stars (Committed)

Brian Snead, RB, Armwood (Seffner, FL) - 4 stars (Committed)

Max Wray, OT, Franklin (Franklin, TN) - 4 stars (Committed)

L'Christian Smith, ATH, Wayne (Dayton, OH) - 4 stars (Committed)

Tommy Togaiai, Highland (Pocatello, ID) - 4 stars (Committed)

Dallas Gant, OLB, St. John's Jesuit (Toledo, OH) - 4 stars (Committed)

K'Vaughan Pope, ILB, Dinwiddie County (Dinwiddie, VA) - 4 stars (Committed)

Master Teague, RB, Blackman (Murfreesboro, TN) - 4 stars (Committed)

Antwuan Jackson Jr., DT, Blinn College (Brenham, TX) - 4 stars (Committed)

Sevyn Banks, CB, Jones (Orlando, Fla.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Alex Williams, DE, Pickerington North (Pickerington, Ohio) - 3 stars (Committed)

Matthew Baldwin, PRO, Lake Travis (Austin, TX) - 3 stars (Committed)

Marcus Hooker, CB New Castle (New Castle, PA) - 3 stars (Committed)