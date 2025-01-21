Ohio State Mascot Trolled Lou Holtz After Buckeyes' Title Game Win vs. Notre Dame
The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 to win the national championship on Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
And Ohio State's mascot, Brutus Buckeye, having kept the proverbial receipts, wanted to know the whereabouts of a certain former Notre Dame coach. The Buckeyes' beloved mascot took to X (formerly Twitter) and, while shouting out Ohio State coach Ryan Day, trolled former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz for his past comments about the Buckeyes.
"WE’D LIKE TO KNOW WHERE LOU HOLTZ IS RIGHT NOW," Brutus Buckeye captioned the video, which was a short clip of Holtz's comments from September of 2023.
The post was retweeted by Ohio State football's official account.
Holtz, prior to Notre Dame's 2023 game against the Buckeyes, said that "everyone that beats him [Ryan Day] does so because they are more physical than Ohio State," predicting that the Fighting Irish would do the same.
After the Buckeyes won a hard-fought game, Day, during a fiery postgame interview, said he was "disrespected" by Holtz.
"I'd like to know where Lou Holtz is right now," Day said in the interview with NBC. "What he said about our team, I cannot believe. This is a tough team right here. We're proud to be from Ohio. It's always been Ohio against the world, and it will continue to be Ohio against the world."
Holtz then seemed to take another swipe at Day when, in the lead-up to the title game, said that "If Notre Dame doesn't win, it's because we want to preserve Ryan Day's job."
Day and the Buckeyes ultimately got the last laugh.