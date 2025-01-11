Ryan Day’s Fiery Line About Lou Holtz Resurfaces Ahead of OSU-Notre Dame Title Game
Ohio State booked its ticket to the College Football Playoff championship game with Friday night’s 28-14 win over Texas and is slated to face Notre Dame in arguably the biggest matchup of the year on Jan. 20.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day, who lost to rival Michigan for a fourth straight year earlier this season and was briefly rumored to be on the hot seat, has helped lead his team through a stacked playoff field into the title game, where the Buckeyes will be looking to clinch their first national championship in a decade.
To do so, they will have to go through fellow college football powerhouse, the Fighting Irish, and there’s already a bit of fiery history between the two.
Ahead of the highly anticipated matchup, Day’s critical quote on Notre Dame coaching legend Lou Holtz has resurfaced on social media.
"I’d like to know where Lou Holtz is right now," Day said after his team’s 17–14 win over Notre Dame in September 2023. "What he said about our team, I cannot believe. This is a tough team right here. We’re proud to be from Ohio. It’s always been Ohio against the world, and it’ll continue to be Ohio against the world. But I’ll tell you what: I love those kids. We’ve got a tough team."
Holtz appeared to question Day’s and the Buckeyes’ toughness prior to the OSU-Notre Dame regular season matchup:
“[Day] has lost to Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Michigan twice. And everybody [that] beats him does so because they are more physical than Ohio State. ... You take this message to Ohio State. You tell them they better bring their lunch, cause it's going to be a full d--- day's work.” Holtz said.
The two teams will square off in the ultimate test of grit and physicality in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 20.