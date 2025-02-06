Ohio State, Ryan Day Agree to Seven-Year Contract After National Title Win
Ryan Day may have been on the hot seat a couple months ago after Ohio State lost to Michigan for a fourth straight year, but the coach led the Buckeyes to a national title and secured his spot with the program.
Ohio State agreed to a seven-year contract with Day on Thursday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported. This will keep Day with the Buckeyes through the 2031 season, which is three years longer than what his current contract was set for. The annual salary will be about $12.5 million.
Some analysts did say Day just needed to win a national championship in order to keep his job. They were right.
This agreement may be controversial for Ohio State fans as some are still not on the Day train necessarily. However, it's hard to argue against him after he led the 14-2 Buckeyes to a national title in the first year of the 12-team College Football Playoff format
Now Day has a chance of fulfilling a goal he set for himself, which was to become the first Ohio State coach since Woody Hayes to win multiple national titles at the school. Hayes led the Buckeyes to titles in 1954, '57, '61, '68 and '70. We'll see if Day can accomplish this goal.