Ohio State Sent Merciless CFP Championship Troll to Notre Dame on St. Patrick's Day
Ohio State is not letting Notre Dame live down their College Football Playoff national championship loss just yet. The Buckeyes took a major jab at the Fighting Irish to celebrate St. Patrick's Day on Monday with the program's social media team celebrating the holiday by posting two pictures from Ohio State's 34–23 national championship win over Notre Dame.
The pictures featured Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins stiff-arming a Notre Dame player to the ground, and Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith running away from Irish cornerback Christian Gray. Ohio State added the caption "Happy Pot of Gold Day" to go with the post.
The post is an especially brutal troll at Notre Dame since the team is known as the "Fighting Irish" and the school has Irish roots dating back to its founding in the first half of the 19th century.
The timing of Ohio State's post isn't just harsh because of St. Patrick's Day, but because Notre Dame has recently started a tradition where they send scholarships out to the top recruits in the country on St. Patrick's Day, a tradition the school started in 2021 and calls "Pot of Gold Day." This year, Notre Dame sent scholarships out to the class of 2027 for Pot of Gold Day, only for Ohio State to poke fun at their tactics.