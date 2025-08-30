Ohio State Student Nails 'College GameDay' Field Goal for $250,000 With Ease
ESPN’s College GameDay is a show steeped in the tradition of college football.
The show has spawned plenty of traditions itself—the signs, the flag-waving, and of course, Lee Corso’s headgear pick to close the show.
But GameDay has also established some newer traditions, most notably Pat McAfee’s kicking contest, which sees the show a student from the crowd and gives them a shot at a 33-yard field goal with big money on the line.
This Saturday, it was Logan Pallo, a sophomore Ohio State student, who stepped up to the challenge. Pallo exuded confidence before the kick, saying his brother was a kicker and they would practice together.
When McAfee informed him the kick would be worth $250,000, he was unfazed. When Kirk Herbstreit’s dog pooped on the ground just before his kick, he was still unfazed.
Pallo stepped up and absolutely drilled his kick.
A 33-yard field goal is no easy feat, and we’ve seen plenty of misses in the GameDay contest, even with the support of the crowd behind the student kicker. But Pallo’s kick looked like it would have been good from 45 yards out if he needed it.
What a way to start the season.