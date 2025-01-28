Ohio State WR Drew Up Play for Jeremiah Smith's National Title-Clinching Catch
Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith made the game-sealing play in the national championship against Notre Dame on a go-route in one-on-one coverage against Irish defensive back Christian Gray.
The play, which came with 2:38 to play on 3rd-and-11, clinched the contest for Ohio State as the Irish gambled and blitzed Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard.
Ohio State star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka called the play on the sideline in between drives late in the contest, as he noticed that the Buckeyes receivers might be able to take advantage of Gray due to the way he was lining up defensively.
" We can run a go-ball on [No.] 29. Look at his splits - go back - look at the inside leverage he has when [Carnell Tate]'s attacking him," Egbuka said on the sideline alongside his teammates and the offensive staff.
Of course, Ohio State went back to the well on the deep ball on third down and long with the game on the line. Quarterback Will Howard hit Smith on a go route, against Gray, that will live in championship lore in Columbus.