SI

Ohio State WR Drew Up Play for Jeremiah Smith's National Title-Clinching Catch

Emeka Egbuka saw that the Buckeyes could hit a deep pass when reviewing film between drives.

Mike McDaniel

Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith made the biggest play of the national title, which was drawn up on the sideline by teammate Emeka Egbuka.
Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith made the biggest play of the national title, which was drawn up on the sideline by teammate Emeka Egbuka. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith made the game-sealing play in the national championship against Notre Dame on a go-route in one-on-one coverage against Irish defensive back Christian Gray.

The play, which came with 2:38 to play on 3rd-and-11, clinched the contest for Ohio State as the Irish gambled and blitzed Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard.

Ohio State star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka called the play on the sideline in between drives late in the contest, as he noticed that the Buckeyes receivers might be able to take advantage of Gray due to the way he was lining up defensively.

" We can run a go-ball on [No.] 29. Look at his splits - go back - look at the inside leverage he has when [Carnell Tate]'s attacking him," Egbuka said on the sideline alongside his teammates and the offensive staff.

Of course, Ohio State went back to the well on the deep ball on third down and long with the game on the line. Quarterback Will Howard hit Smith on a go route, against Gray, that will live in championship lore in Columbus.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football