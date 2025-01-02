Ohio State's Will Howard Encountered His Toughest Defense After the Rose Bowl Win
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard was sensational during the Buckeyes' humiliation of Oregon in the Rose Bowl. For a second straight game he put the pain of Michigan behind him, throwing for 319 yards to lead an OSU offense that makes a person wonder how it's possible to lose one game, let alone two this season. Howard threw for two long touchdowns in the opening frame and helped the Buckeyes post 34 first-half points en route to a 41-21 victory.
To say that he exacted revenge for the Oct. 12 loss to the Ducks, in which he mistimed the clock at the very end, would be a significant understatement. And after four hours of facing little to no resistance doing whatever he wanted on the Pasadena field, one could forive him for being a bit surprised by the defense played by a Rose Bowl staffer tasked with keeping the celebratory stage safe.
Here's video of Howard trying unsuccessfully to join his teammates on the platform during the postgame revelry. It turns out that even if you are the quarterback, there's a weight limit to be taken seriously.
Heck yes. It's so refreshing to see guardrails in place for rules to stay hard and fast—even for big-time quarterbacks that have NFL futures. Because you know who doesn't care about bonafides? Crossbeams on a hastily constructed stage already supporting the mass of dozens of lineman already. Can't be having a Club Aqua situation out there.
Howard is a leader so he'll take this as learning lesson. Look for him to be quicker to the party should Ohio State get by Texas in the next round.