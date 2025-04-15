SI

Oklahoma Poaches RB Jaydn Ott From California Day After Transfer Portal Entry

That was quick.

Patrick Andres

Jaydn Ott looks on before California's 2024 game against Stanford.
Jaydn Ott looks on before California's 2024 game against Stanford. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
A day after California running back Jaydn Ott jumped into the transfer portal, he has already jumped out of it.

Ott is transferring to Oklahoma, the Sooners announced in a Tuesday evening Instagram post. The 22-year-old has spent the last three seasons with the Golden Bears, and led the Pac-12 in rushing in its final season as a 12-team league in 2023.

In 2024, Ott was hampered by injuries and struggled mightily. He averaged just 38.5 yards per game in 10 games after putting up 109.6 a year before; Ott last cracked the century mark in a game in '23 against Stanford.

Oklahoma is looking to turn over a new leaf after a 6-7 campaign in 2024—its second losing season in three years. The Sooners did show signs of life in the penultimate week of the regular season, destroying Alabama 24–3 to likely keep the Crimson Tide from the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma is set to open its 2025 campaign on Aug. 30 against Illinois State.

