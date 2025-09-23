Ten Candidates for Oklahoma State Football Coaching Search
Mike Gundy is Oklahoma State, and Oklahoma State is Mike Gundy.
But as of Tuesday, the nation’s second-longest tenured head coach is no longer associated with his alma mater, according to multiple reports.
The former Cowboys quarterback, assistant coach and all-time winningest head coach in Stillwater, Okla., guided his program to the Big 12 title game just two seasons ago but the drop-off has been swift before even factoring in any of the myriad off-field issues and missteps. The bottom finally fell out this week as he coached his final game in a 19–12 loss to Tulsa on Friday.
Now, the school will move on without Gundy having a significant say for the first time since 2000. The facilities are good, it’s a Power 4 job and there’s plenty of talent in a drivable radius. The administration is patient and supportive, the fan base is good and they play in a league where just about every game is winnable to present a path to the College Football Playoff if things break right.
It will be far from the most attractive job that comes open this cycle, but it’s certainly not as bad as it’s made out to be right now—especially if Gundy’s departure prompts even more investment in the football program.
Here are 10 candidates who Oklahoma State could target to replace the most famous mullet in coaching.
Jeff Traylor, UTSA head coach
The former Texas high school coach has made the Roadrunners one of the toughest teams to play and a regular contender in the American. He’s been in the mix at places like Texas Tech before, has coached at SMU and Arkansas as a key assistant and would be a great cultural fit in Stillwater.
G.J. Kinne, Texas State head coach
The Texas native has tons of ties to the region. He was a star quarterback up the road at Tulsa before doing impressive work in San Marcos, Texas, as coach of the Bobcats. Kinne is one of the best around at quarterback development but may have better opportunities he could hold out for.
Jeff Monken, Army head coach
If the Oklahoma State administration wants the exact opposite in Gundy in just about every way, Monken is it. He won’t be set on running the option and could be the perfect coach to maximize overlooked talent and win at a place that is only slightly less difficult to do so than his current gig.
Jason Candle, Toledo head coach
Hiring a former Toledo coach worked out well for conference rival Iowa State. Candle could be a good long-term fit. He has tons of experience despite his age and runs the type of offense that will get people to pack Boone Pickens Stadium.
Brent Vigen, Montana State head coach
From the Craig Bohl coaching tree, Vigen is 48–12 with the Bobcats and made them a perennial Big Sky and FCS power. He has FBS experience and the offensive background that most Oklahoma State coaches have had.
Gary Patterson, former TCU head coach
Patterson has interviewed for a few jobs since leaving TCU in 2021 with a literal statue built outside the Horned Frogs’ stadium of him. He knows what it takes to win in the league and specializes in finding hidden gems all over the same recruiting footprint as Oklahoma State. He’s 65 but could be an interesting choice if paired with a young offensive mind that could take over long term.
Collin Klein, Texas A&M offensive coordinator
It wasn’t long ago that Klein was a star quarterback making life miserable for Oklahoma State while at Kansas State. He has quickly turned into a hot name as a rising coordinator. He was a difference-maker leading the Wildcats offense a few years ago and has done impressive work in College Station, Texas.
Andy Kotelnicki, Penn State offensive coordinator
There are few play-callers on Kotelnicki’s level when it comes to creativity. He could be in line for similar jobs after helping turn around Kansas before arriving in State College, Pa., with a CFP contender.
Ben Arbuckle, Oklahoma offensive coordinator
The amount of young Air Raid coaches who have gotten head coaching jobs has swelled in recent years. Arbuckle appears next in line. He’s doing wonders down the road in Norman, Okla., has a keen eye for quarterbacks and appears destined for a quality job this cycle despite barely being 30.
Zac Robinson, Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator
It’s not often you go from alum to alum, but Robinson will be a name discussed quite a bit at Oklahoma State as a former Cowboys quarterback who has impressed in the NFL. A Sean McVay disciple, he hasn’t coached in college before. He could be involved in a few more searches in the pros—and that could ultimately be where his career path lies.
