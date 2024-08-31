Oklahoma State Helmet QR Codes Blocked by NCAA
College football's governing body has decided the Oklahoma State Cowboys went too far in their efforts to get creative with NIL funding.
Earlier this summer, the university announced its intention to put QR cods on the football team helmets for the 2024 season. The idea was that fans and boosters could scan the QR codes off their screen of choice and would be directed to the school's NIL fund to donate. While conceptually there were some holes in the effectiveness of the idea it did seem to be a unique and innovative way to raise money that goes right to the athletes.
On Saturday, the NCAA said not so fast. Hours before the Cowboys were slated to kick off their season against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, the news dropped that the QR codes were considered advertising— which is still impermissible on uniforms, even with all the drastic changes in the game over the last few years.
OK State athletic director Chad Weiberg expressed the school's disagreement with the ruling in a statement but said they'd work within the bounds of the NCAA's interpretation of advertising in the future.
"We disagree with the interpretation of the rule but will abide by it and work with the appropriate groups to lead on the needed change," Weiberg said, via ESPN. "Our people came up with an innovative concept to raise NIL value of our student-athletes, but ultimately, it just serves as the latest example of how college sports are evolving at a faster pace than the rulebook."
Fans who visit Boone Pickens Stadium this fall will still see the QR codes all over the place. The school will have them placed on signage around the field, as well as on things like drink coasters and player bag tags.
But the ability to donate straight from a player's head is out of reach. For now.