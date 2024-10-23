Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy Says Only One Thing Is Driving Roster Retention Right Now
Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy believes only one thing is driving roster retention right now in college football:
Money.
While this may not be a huge surprise given the state of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) in college sports, Gundy lamented the state of affairs while pointing to money as the only reason players are staying put or moving elsewhere in the transfer portal.
"Player retention is based on money," Gundy told the media on Monday. "I'll give you an example. If you're playing on our team and we go 3-9 and right now you're making $12,000 and we say, 'Hey, if you come back we'll pay you $250,000.' What are you gonna do? Player retention is probably 90% built on money right now, not other things. It's changed."
While it's likely a slight exaggeration from Gundy, he's correct in that money is a primary driver of player movement in college football right now. But team success and playing time are also certainly factors. If you get all three, it's close to a perfect situation.
Oklahoma State is well known for not having the most robust NIL budget of the power conference schools, but it's still competitive in the Big 12 in that space. On the field however, at least this season, has been a different story.
Oklahoma State is 3-4 on the season and winless in conference play, one season removed from a Big 12 title berth.
The Cowboys will look to try to turn things around this weekend on the road at Baylor.