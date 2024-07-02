Oklahoma State Star Running Back Ollie Gordon II Arrested on Suspicion of DUI
Oklahoma State star running back Ollie Gordon II was arrested on Sunday morning after a traffic stop in a suburb south of Oklahoma City on multiple charges, including suspicion of driving under the influence, according to a report from KOCO.
Gordon was pulled over around 2:30 a.m. local time on Sunday morning in Moore, Okla. after he was seen swerving on Interstate 35 and going 82 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone. According to the affidavit obtained by Dylan Buckingham of KFOR, the officer who pulled Gordon over smelled "an odor associated with an alcoholic beverage" in the running back's car, and found a half bottle of vodka and half bottle of tequila in Gordon's vehicle.
Gordon refused a field sobriety test and blew a 0.11 BAC and 0.10 BAC at the Cleveland County jail. He was officially booked on charges of DUI under 21 years of age, transporting an open container of alcohol, failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and speeding.
Gordon was the best running back in the FBS a year ago, as he led the nation with 1,732 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns en route to a Big 12 title game appearance and victory over Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl. He captured the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation's best running back and was named the Big 12's Offensive Player of the Year.