SI

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Apologizes to Bettors After Giving Up Backdoor Cover

The Rebels got payback after a 2024 loss to Kentucky, but they did not cover the spread.

Mike McDaniel

Ole Miss managed to beat Kentucky and avenge last season's loss, but did not cover the spread.
Ole Miss managed to beat Kentucky and avenge last season's loss, but did not cover the spread. / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels knocked off Kentucky on Saturday afternoon in Lexington, 30-23, avenging an embarrassing home loss last season that effectively knocked the program out of the College Football Playoff.

It was certainly another dog fight for much of Saturday's game, but the Rebels were able to gain some separation in the fourth quarter, leading 30-20 late in regulation.

The closing betting line going into the game on Saturday was Ole Miss -8.5. Kentucky's Jacob Kauwe kicked a field goal, down by 10, with eight seconds to go to cut the Ole Miss lead to 30-23.

It was a field goal that was certainly significant to some, and Kiffin acknowledged that he was very aware of the betting line in his postgame interview on the field.

"Really glad how the players played, especially in the second half and the second quarter, they fought hard. That's a really hard team that plays really close games, so proud of our guys. Sorry to all the gamblers there at the end," Kiffin quipped.

Covering the spread or not, the Rebels are now 2-0 with a date against Arkansas on deck next Saturday in Oxford.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football