Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Apologizes to Bettors After Giving Up Backdoor Cover
The No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels knocked off Kentucky on Saturday afternoon in Lexington, 30-23, avenging an embarrassing home loss last season that effectively knocked the program out of the College Football Playoff.
It was certainly another dog fight for much of Saturday's game, but the Rebels were able to gain some separation in the fourth quarter, leading 30-20 late in regulation.
The closing betting line going into the game on Saturday was Ole Miss -8.5. Kentucky's Jacob Kauwe kicked a field goal, down by 10, with eight seconds to go to cut the Ole Miss lead to 30-23.
It was a field goal that was certainly significant to some, and Kiffin acknowledged that he was very aware of the betting line in his postgame interview on the field.
"Really glad how the players played, especially in the second half and the second quarter, they fought hard. That's a really hard team that plays really close games, so proud of our guys. Sorry to all the gamblers there at the end," Kiffin quipped.
Covering the spread or not, the Rebels are now 2-0 with a date against Arkansas on deck next Saturday in Oxford.