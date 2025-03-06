Oregon Agrees to Amended Six-Year Contract With Coach Dan Lanning
The new contract will make Lanning one of the highest-paid coaches in the sport.
The Oregon Ducks have agreed to an amended six-year contract with head football coach Dan Lanning, according to a report from Ross Dellenger of Yahoo.
The deal for Lanning increases his annual pay by $2 million, and he is now making nearly $11 million annually in his fully guaranteed contract. Lanning is now one of the highest paid coaches in college football.
Oregon hired Lanning as a first-time head coach prior to the 2022 season. Since then, he has gone 35-6 as a head coach, which included a 13-1 record last season as the Ducks won the Big Ten and reached the Rose Bowl in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal.
