Oregon's Dan Lanning Shuts Down Talk of Potential Jump to NFL
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has his program seeded No. 1 in the 12-team College Football Playoff, fresh off a Big Ten title in the school's first year in the conference.
Oregon is 13-0 and two wins away from the national championship. Lanning is 35-5 in three years with the Ducks, which has included conference titles in each of the last two seasons.
It's safe to say that things have worked out well thus far between Lanning and Oregon.
"I still wake up and pinch myself that I get to be the head coach here," Lanning told Zach Gelb. "And I'll never take for granted that they gave me that opportunity. I probably wasn't the most popular pick whenever that came out and it's certainly been a blessing for me and my family. We're just really grateful for that opportunity to get to coach here in a place that's so special and it's certainly exceeded my expectations."
Given all the success Lanning has had, should Oregon fans expect him to make the jump to the NFL anytime soon? Don't count on it.
"You know, it used to be a goal of mine, it certainly did," Lanning said. "But I think at this point, everybody can realize that I'm not going anywhere. So I love what we have here. I have three young boys that love Eugene. We have a lot of unfinished business that we hope to handle, and I'm enjoying the ride. So this will be the place I'm coaching for a long, long time as long as I continue to do my job."
Oregon awaits the winner of Tennessee and Ohio State in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.