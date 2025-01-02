Oregon's Tez Johnson Had Classy Gesture for Ohio State QB Will Howard After Rose Bowl
Ohio State exacted revenge on Oregon during the 2025 Rose Bowl, taking care of business in a lopsided 41–21 victory after having had lost to the Ducks in heartbreaking fashion back in October.
After the game, Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson remained on the field while the Buckeyes celebrated their victory. He stood patiently to the side while quarterback Will Howard had a postgame interview before taking the opportunity to congratulate his opponent on a hard-fought victory.
When Howard's interview concluded, Johnson was the first person he saw and the two exchanged a hug. He had a message of encouragement for Howard, too.
"I respect you. Everything you have, you deserve it. Go win it all for your team. I respect you, they need you. Keep leading them," said Johnson.
Howard diced up the Oregon secondary during Wednesday's victory, throwing for 319 yards and three touchdowns without turning the ball over. He and Jeremiah Smith were particularly in sync, as the true freshman receiver caught two touchdowns and racked up 187 yards.
The Rose Bowl was Johnson's last game for the Ducks. He enjoyed two prolific seasons in Eugene, recording 20 touchdown receptions and 2,048 receiving yards across 25 games. He had five catches for 32 yards on Wednesday, having been a focal point of the Buckeyes' defensive game plan.
There were no hard feelings from Johnson in defeat, as he displayed nothing but class when congratulating Howard after the game.