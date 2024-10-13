SI

Oregon WR Traeshon Holden Ejected for Spitting On Ohio State Player

The Ducks star was levied a flagrant unsportsmanlike conduct call in the second quarter of Saturday's game against Ohio State.

Mike McDaniel

Oregon Ducks star wide receiver Traeshon Holden was ejected from Saturday night's game against Ohio State after he spit on an opponent.
Oregon star wide receiver Traeshon Holden was ejected from Saturday night's contest against No. 2 Ohio State after he spit on Buckeyes defensive back Davison Igbinosun.

The play occurred in the middle of the second quarter as the Buckeyes were driving down the field while leading the biggest game of the college football season thus far by a score of 14–12.

The wide receiver was levied a rare flagrant unsportsmanlike conduct foul due to the action, which is grounds for automatic ejection from the contest.

Holden was seen leaving the field visibly upset, which spilled over into the tunnel where he chucked his helmet in frustration.

Prior to his ejection, Holden had caught one pass for 32 yards. Entering Saturday, Holden —a fifth-year player who spent 2020 to '22 with Alabama—was second on the team in receiving yards with 274 on the season.

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

