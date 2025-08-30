Lee Corso’s Final 'College GameDay' Headgear Pick Had Awesome Assist From Ohio State Band
A true end of an era took place in Columbus, Ohio Saturday.
Lee Corso's long anticipated final College GameDay show took place ahead of the big Week 1 matchup between No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State. ESPN went back to where it all started for Corso in Ohio Stadium, where he made his first ever headgear selection and picked the Buckeyes over Penn State in 1996—he was correct, by the way.
After teasing a potential pick of the Longhorns, the 90-year-old chose the Buckeyes once more for his last headgear pick.
The Ohio State band even prepared an incredible formation to honor the college football legend as he made his final selection. One they were certainly thrilled to see:
According to Cole's GameDay Blog, who has tracked all of Corso's picks, he has a record of 286-144 over his 38-year run on the show—hitting on a 66.51% clip. We'll see if that percentage goes slightly up or down with his final selection based on the Ohio State-Texas result.
Columbus is a fitting host for his final show. Ohio State leads all programs in College GameDay appearances with 67, followed by Alabama (60) and Florida (42). Per the NCAA, the Buckeyes also have the most wins with GameDay in attendance with 46. The Crimson Tide have 39 wins over their 60 total GameDay appearances.
Corso's last show brought out all the feels. We don't know how the show will look a week from now when they travel to Norman, Okla. next Saturday when No. 14 Michigan visits No. 18 Oklahoma. But one thing's for sure: it certainly won't be the same.