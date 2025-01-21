Pat McAfee Had NSFW Reaction to Jeremiah Smith’s Easy TD vs. Notre Dame
The Ohio State Buckeyes scored on their opening drive of the College Football Playoff championship as Will Howard hit Jeremiah Smith on a creative play that allowed him to basically walk into the end zone. It was the exact opposite of what Riley Leonard had just gone through.
Many fans were shocked to see how easily Smith was able to score considering how much attention Notre Dame probably intended to pay the true freshman wide receiver who had seven catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns against Oregon in the Rose Bowl.
Pat McAfeee summed it up as only he can on ESPN2.
"Jeremiah Smith, who waltzes into the end zone. I don't know how you leave number four wide a-- open, but Notre Dame did and the Ohio State Buckeyes are an extra point away from tying this natty."
Darius Butler then broke down the play—which the Buckeyes may have borrowed from Alabama—and ended his explanation by saying, "That's how you get Jeremiah Smith wide a-- open."