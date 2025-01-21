Riley Leonard Threw Up on the Sideline Immediately After His Heroic Opening Drive TD
No one will ever accuse Riley Leonard of not leaving it all on the field in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Leonard carried the ball an absurd nine times on Notre Dame's first drive of the game and scored the first touchdown of the night. Everyone was very impressed.
Then before people were done marveling at his workhorse performance on the drive we learned that after he scored the touchdown, flashed a Bible passage at ESPN's camera and immediately headed to the sideline where he threw up.
Leonard was then shown sitting on the bench trying to catch his breath with Kirk Herbstreit doing some lip-reading to reveal that Riley had fallen on the ball at some point during the drive.
The good news for Leonard is that the first drive was legendary. The bad news is that Ohio State scored on their first possession which means he might have to do it again.
