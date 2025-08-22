Pat McAfee to Be Inducted Into West Virginia Hall of Fame

Introducing the WVU Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2025!



🔹 Chelsea Carrier-Eades

🔹 Bill Kirelawich

🔹 Pat McAfee

🔹 Bill Stewart

🔹 Darrell Whitmore

🔹 Petra Zublasing



FULL RELEASE: https://t.co/faKNyFAMBn pic.twitter.com/80OOsZl2RK