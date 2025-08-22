Pat McAfee to Be Inducted Into West Virginia Hall of Fame

SI

Former West Virginia specialist Pat McAfee has been inducted into the school Hall of Fame.
Former West Virginia specialist and current ESPN media personality Pat McAfee will be inducted into the school's athletics Hall of Fame, the university announced on Friday.

McAfee headlines the class alongside former coach Bill Stewart, who will be posthumously honored by the school.

McAfee made 210 of his 212 career extra points and 58 of his 79 career field goals with the Mountaineers. He also amassed 5,512 punting yards on 126 attempts in his four seasons with West Virginia.

McAfee was also named as a second-team All-Big East selection in 2007 as a specialist.

