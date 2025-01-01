Paul Finebaum Admits Alabama Probably Shouldn't Have Been in CFP After Michigan Loss
The job of professional sports talker is not an easy one. Those tasked with delivering take after take, day in and day out, are bound to get things wrong more than a little.
On Wednesday, Paul Finebaum started the new year off with a bit of accountability. Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up, Finebaum admitted he was wrong to go to bat for Alabama’s inclusion in the College Football Playoff.
“I led the Alabama parade to get them into the playoffs. You know that. I stood on every building, especailly on this show,” Finebaum said. “On the first day of the new year, I’m surrendering. I am waving the white flag. Forget Alabama. I’m done. Count me out.”
Finebaum’s mea culpa comes after Alabama’s disappointing showing against Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Tuesday, where the Crimson Tide lost as 16-point favorites against a depleted Wolverines side.
When Indiana and SMU failed to keep things close in their first-round playoff games, Finebaum was one of many commentators that expressed disappointment that their respective spots didn’t go to a team they believed to be more deserving, namely, Alabama.
But after Alabama got shut down by Michigan, those voices have suddenly gotten awfully quiet. Good on Finebaum for raising his hand and admitting he missed the mark on this one. Tomorrow’s another day, and there will be another take.