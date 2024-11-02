SI

Penn State's James Franklin Appears to Trade Words With Fan After Ohio State Loss

Discontent reigns in Happy Valley.

James Franklin after Penn State's win over Wisconsin. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Few would deny that Penn State coach James Franklin has been a success—he is 95-40 with the Nittany Lions, with five major bowl trips to his name.

However, Franklin has been unable to solve the team most often in the way of his team's Big Ten title path—Ohio State. When the No. 3 Nittany Lions lost 20–13 to the No. 4 Buckeyes Saturday, Franklin moved to 1-10 against Ohio State.

The loss—in which Penn State squandered a 10-0 lead—prompted several displays of dismay from the Nittany Lions faithful. First, as he walked off the Beaver Stadium field, Franklin appeared to jaw briefly with a fan in a video posted to social media by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Then, as Franklin worked his way into the stadium's tunnel, he received some boos and calls for his firing—captured by Audrey Snyder of The Athletic.

Penn State—which remains a prime candidate to reach the CFP—has Washington, Purdue, Minnesota and Maryland left on its schedule.

