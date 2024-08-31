SI

Weather Delays WVU - Penn State, Wrecks Havoc on 'Big Noon Kickoff’ Set

Severe weather delays Penn State - West Virginia game.

Stephen Douglas

Lightning strikes in Morgantown during FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff.
Lightning strikes in Morgantown during FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. /
In this story:

The Penn State Nitany Lions took a 20-6 lead into halftime against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Then the weather got bad and the two teams never came back out of the locker room.

Or at least they waited until the weather passed. The game was delayed while severe thunderstorms rolled through Morgantown. Fans were asked to seek shelter for their own safety. Meanwhile, a FOX camera caught some of the lightning behind the Big Noon Kickoff set. And also got hit with Rob Stone's notes as the wind blew them right into the camera.

Something else appeared to fly across the set, but it's unclear what it was.

Here's video of Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt forgetting to mention the game was delayed.

The resulting time lapse of Mountaineer Field is something to see, too.

Here are a couple pictures to put the rain in perspective. This is rain from the stands pouring down the stairs onto the field level.

Penn State vs. West Virginia
A Penn State personnel member takes equipment out of the rain during a weather delay between Penn State and West Virginia, Saturday, August 31, 2024, in Morgantown, W. Va. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

And here's a picture of everyone huddled under the cover of the concourse.

Milan Puskar Stadium
Steady rain falls on Milan Puskar Stadium during a weather delay between Penn State and West Virginia, Saturday, August 31, 2024, in Morgantown, W. Va. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hope Machine Gun Kelly is staying dry.

Published
Stephen Douglas

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/College Football