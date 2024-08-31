Weather Delays WVU - Penn State, Wrecks Havoc on 'Big Noon Kickoff’ Set
The Penn State Nitany Lions took a 20-6 lead into halftime against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Then the weather got bad and the two teams never came back out of the locker room.
Or at least they waited until the weather passed. The game was delayed while severe thunderstorms rolled through Morgantown. Fans were asked to seek shelter for their own safety. Meanwhile, a FOX camera caught some of the lightning behind the Big Noon Kickoff set. And also got hit with Rob Stone's notes as the wind blew them right into the camera.
Something else appeared to fly across the set, but it's unclear what it was.
Here's video of Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt forgetting to mention the game was delayed.
The resulting time lapse of Mountaineer Field is something to see, too.
Here are a couple pictures to put the rain in perspective. This is rain from the stands pouring down the stairs onto the field level.
And here's a picture of everyone huddled under the cover of the concourse.
Hope Machine Gun Kelly is staying dry.