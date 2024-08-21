Pete Carroll, Returning to USC As Teacher, Comments on 'Desire' to Coach Again
Former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has been asked about a return to coaching plenty since he stepped down from his head coaching role with the franchise after 14 seasons in January.
Carroll, who won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seahawks in February of 2014, has remained with the franchise in an advisory role. Despite this summer being much different for Carroll than the last three-plus decades as a coach in both the NFL and college ranks, the 72-year-old is enjoying the change of pace.
"Well, you know, I get asked a lot, so I'm pretty familiar with answering that I could coach tomorrow," Carroll told the Softy and Dick Show on 93.3 in Seattle. "I'm physically in the best shape I've been in a long time. I'm reay to be ready to do all the activities that I'm doing and feel really good about it. I could [return to coaching], but I'm not desiring it at this point."
Since he's not coaching this fall, what is Carroll doing to keep himself busy? It turns out that he's planning to teach some classes at USC.
"It's going to be a really exciting endeavor when it is all finalized," Carroll said, remaining mum on the details.
Carroll is one of the best coaches of his generation, as he captured two national titles as a college coach at USC before capturing the Seahawks' only Super Bowl title in franchise history.
With his coaching legacy set in stone, what's to come off the field for Carroll has his full attention.